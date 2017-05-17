Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pranay Varada, 14, of Carrollton, Texas, competes in the 2017 National Geographic Bee, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the National Geographic Society in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Host Mo Rocca watches at left as Pranay Varada, 14, of Carrollton, Texas reacts after winning the 2017 National Geographic Bee, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the National Geographic Society in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rohan Kanchana, 14, of Newark, Del., competes in the 2017 National Geographic Bee, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the National Geographic Society in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Thomas Wright, 14, of Milwaukee, Wis., competes in the 2017 National Geographic Bee, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the National Geographic Society in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Ahilan Eraniyan, 12, of Danville, Calif., competes in the 2017 National Geographic Bee, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the National Geographic Society in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)