In this May 4, 2017, photo Joanna Smith, of Houston, walks her twin first-graders home from school. One of her children is transgender and Smith fears the child's school would be compelled by the state to "out" her child's biological gender should a "bathroom bill" become law. (AP Photo/John L. Mone)
In this May 3, 2017, photo, Ann Elder, of Friendswood, Texas, looks on at her son, Benjamin, as he is interviewed inside their home. Benjamin is an 11-year-old transgender boy. A bill that is likely to pass the Texas Legislature this month could force schools to reveal the identities of some transgender students. Elder said she would homeschool him to avoid "having him humiliated every day in front of his classmates." (AP Photo/John L. Mone)
In this May 3, 2017, photo, Benjamin Elder, of Friendswood, Texas, plays with a "fidget spinner" as he is interviewed. Ben's mother, Ann, said her son, an 11-year-old transgender boy who was born a female would be singled out for discrimination should state lawmakers pass "a bathroom bill." (AP Photo/John L. Mone)