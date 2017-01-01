Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this frame grab provided by KPRC Houston, an unidentified person is transported by emergency personnel at Lone Star College Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013, in Houston, where law enforcement officials say the community college is on lockdown amid reports of a shooter on campus. (AP Photo/Courtesy KPRC TV) MANDATORY CREDIT
In this frame grab provided by KPRC Houston, an unidentified person is transported by emergency personnel at Lone Star College Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013, in Houston, where law enforcement officials say the community college is on lockdown amid reports of a shooter on campus. (AP Photo/Courtesy KPRC TV) MANDATORY CREDIT
This frame grab provided by KPRC Houston shows the scene at Lone Star College Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013, in Houston, where law enforcement officials say the community college is on lockdown amid reports of a shooter on campus. (AP Photo/Courtesy KPRC TV) MANDATORY CREDIT