This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo of Houston-area sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson. The Harris County sheriff's office said Friday, June 9, 2017, that Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, after they surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them. The Thompson's are accused of causing the May 28 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office shows Terry Thompson. The Harris County sheriff's office said Friday, June 9, 2017, that Thompson and his wife, Houston-area sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson, have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, after they surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them. The Thompson's are accused of causing the May 28 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP)