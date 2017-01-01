Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Donovin Spicer, 14a seventh grader at Roswell Kent Middle School, checks out a prototype of a children's toy during the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program's career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursdayin Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jason Kanoza, a senior electronics engineer at Little Tikes demonstrates to a group of Akron Public Schools seventh graders involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program how audio is added to their toys as the students spend a career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursday in Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Public Schools seventh graders involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program were asked to invent extreme sports toys and one design was this one of a blind folded zip liner over ravenous sharks during a career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursday in Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Cofield, the vice president of operations for The Little Tikes Toy Company talks to Akron Public Schools seventh graders involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program during a career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursday in Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Allan Cargould (left) production manager at Little Tikes shows the popular Little Tike's Cozy Coupe that has been finished to a group of Akron Public Schools seventh graders involved in the LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program during a career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursday in Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Litchfield seventh grader La'Mareon Carmichael, 13 (cq) (center) pushes a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe with all of his strength in order to make it flip on a block in the Quality Control testing during a LeBron James Family Foundation's I Promise Program career exploration day at Little Tikes Thursday, in Hudson. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)