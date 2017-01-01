Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jenna Kanell as Kim in The Bye Bye Man. Debuting on Jan.13, 2017, the chilling horror-thriller exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. (Photo courtesy Courtesy of STX Entertainment)
Douglas Smith in The Bye Bye Man. Debuting on Jan. 13, 2017, the chilling horror-thriller exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. (Photo courtesy Courtesy of STX Entertainment)
Jenna Kanell as Kim in The Bye Bye Man. Debuting on Jan.13, 2017, the chilling horror-thriller exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. (Photo courtesy Courtesy of STX Entertainment)
The Bye Bye Man debutes on Jan. 13, 2017. The chilling horror-thriller exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. (Photo courtesy Courtesy of STX Entertainment)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.