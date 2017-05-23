Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday May 23, 2017, a day after an explosion. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
A member of the public reacts as police evacuate the Arndale shopping centre, in Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
A police officer with a sniffer dog patrols near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins speaks to the media in Manchester Tuesday May 23, 2017. Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England as terrorism. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena Tuesday, May 23, 2017 after an explosion during a concert on Monday, in Manchester, England. Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert as terrorism. The blast killed over a dozen people. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Helpers attend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena, Manchester, Britain, after a blast Monday, May 22, 2017. An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers. (PA via AP)
Armed police patrol the streets near to Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017. An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as the performance ended, killing 22 people as the audience filed out of the arena and sending frantic parents searching for their children amid a panicked crowd of young concertgoers. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)