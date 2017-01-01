Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Attorney General-designate Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. leaves his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to advance his nomination. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, during the committee's business meeting to discuss the nomination of Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee member Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, center, takes his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, for the committee's executive session on the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. From left are, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Hatch and Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2107, during the committee's executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)