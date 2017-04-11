Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer talks to police officers outside the team bus after it was damaged in an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A window of Dortmund's team bus is damaged after an explosion before the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A police officers seearches for evidence at the hedge near the team hotel of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, the day after the team bus was damaged in an explosion which injured a player and a police officer. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)