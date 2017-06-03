Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
People walk away about 10 minutes after midnight from inside a police cordon after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Police forensic officers outside Borough Market, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night's terrorist incident. Several people were killed in the incident and emergency officials said dozens were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
A group of armed British police officers walk together after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A person, on ground, being detained by police at Elizabeth Fry apartments in Barking, east London, which officers raided Sunday June 4, 2017, following Saturday's terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. (Furqan Nabi/PA via AP)
Armed British police officers walk with a detection dog within a cordoned off area after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)