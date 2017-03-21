Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Marie Louise Gorsuch, wife of Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, waits on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for the start of Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch gestures as he speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, back to camera, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. From left are, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, committee ranking member, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., left, sitting next to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., reacts as he listens to an answer from Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee members, from left, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. listen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, as Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch answers during his confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee members, from left, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho listen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017 as Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch answers question during his confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, foreground, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Gorsuch. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, foreground. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, foreground. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, right, sitting next to Sen. Michael S. Lee, R-Utah, questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill. questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., right, sitting next to Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill. questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Michael S. Lee, R-Utah questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, right, talks with his wife Marie Louise Gorsuch as he prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)