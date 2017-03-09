Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., left, confers with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017. after working through the night to argue the details of the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Vice President Mike Pence joins the Senate GOP leadership, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., as Republicans introduce their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care law, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
After working through the night, House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., stretches while members of the committee argue the details of the GOP's "Obamacare" replacement bill, Thursday, March 9, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 9, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)