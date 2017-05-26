Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at San Domenico Palace Hotel, the venue of the annual G7 summit, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. The G7 Summit will be held from May 26 to 27, 2017. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)
From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump, President of the EU Council Donald Tusk, President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look at the Frecce Tricolori Italian Air Force acrobatic squadron performing, in Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at San Domenico Palace Hotel, the venue of the annual G7 summit, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. The G7 Summit will be held from May 26 to 27, 2017. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)
US President Donald Trump arrives for a welcome ceremony for the G7 summit in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina (3rd century BC) in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France, Theresa May of Britain and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni, forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
