OutVets founder Bryan Bishop poses in his house in Boston, Friday, March 10, 2017. The organizers of Boston's embattled St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out the gay veterans group. This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FILE - In this March 20, 2016 file photo, members of OutVets, a group of gay military veterans, march in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. The group said Wednesday, March 8, 2017, it was denied permission to march in the 2017 Boston St. Patrick's Day parade just two years after organizers made the ground-breaking decision to allow gay groups to participate for the first time. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
OutVets founder Bryan Bishop wears the logo of his group while speaking with a reporter at his house in Boston, Friday, March 10, 2017. The organizers of Boston's embattled St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out the gay veterans group. This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)