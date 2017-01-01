Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Five migrants squat in the snow as they eat a warm meal distributed by aid groups as others queue for their portion outside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a makeshift shelter in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A migrant passes by a graffiti reading "The problem is borders" featured on a wall of a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Two migrants carry a wooden railway track to use as firewood inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A migrant tries to warm up by a fire inside a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for hundreds of men trying to reach Western Europe in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A migrant sits on a chair outside a tent at the snow-covered refugee camp of Vagiohori village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The European Commission said conditions for refugees on islands and other camps where they are housed in tents despite severe cold weather, is "untenable. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
A migrant disturbs pigeons as he passes through a crumbling warehouse that has served as a make-shift shelter for some hundreds of men wishing to reach Western Europe, in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Migrants have been exposed to freezing temperatures and snow as extreme winter weather gripped Serbia and other parts of Europe last week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.