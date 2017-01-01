Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
FILE - In this June 27, 2016 file photo, a member of Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands guard near Islamic State militant graffiti in Fallujah, Iraq. Iraq's government is setting its sight on Mosul, Iraq's second largest city that has been under IS control since June 2014, as its next major target in the fight against IS. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
FILE - File - This Monday, March 30, 2015 file photo shows a member of the Iraqi security forces running to plant the national flag as they surround Tikrit during clashes to regain the city from Islamic State militants, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Baghdad, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)
FILE - FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2014 file photo, smoke rises from the Syrian city of Kobani, following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition, seen from a hilltop outside Suruc, on the Turkey-Syria border. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
FILE - FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015 file photo, elite Iraqi counter terrorism soldiers raise an Iraqi flag near the provincial council building in central Ramadi, 70 miles (115 kilometers) west of Baghdad after they retook the strategic complex from Islamic State militants who have occupied the city. (AP Photo/Osama Sami, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2016 photo, Iraqi security forces celebrate their victory in Fallujah, Iraq. In the newly-liberated Sunni city of Fallujah, the proliferation of Shiite militia flags and graffiti has the potential to undermine military successes and hamper the broader fight against the Islamic State group by reigniting the sectarian tensions that fueled the militants' rise in Iraq. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)