U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, talk to each other after laying a wreath at a memorial in Santa' Anna di Stazzema, a site of Nazi atrocities where 560 civilians, including some 130 children, were killed during World War II, Monday, April 10, 2017. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Lucca for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response, with participants aiming to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad. (Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, left, speak to the media after laying a wreath at a memorial in Santa' Anna di Stazzema, a site of Nazi atrocities where 560 civilians, including some 130 children, were killed during World War II, Monday, April 10, 2017. Tillerson said Monday that the United States is rededicating itself to hold to account "any and all" who commit crimes against innocent people. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Lucca for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response, with participants aiming to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad. (Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lays a wreath at a memorial in Santa' Anna di Stazzema, a site of Nazi atrocities where 560 civilians, including some 130 children, were killed during World War II, Monday, April 10, 2017. Tillerson said Monday that the United States is rededicating itself to hold to account "any and all" who commit crimes against innocent people. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Lucca for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response, with participants aiming to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad. (Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP)