FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch explains mutton busting, an event held at rodeos similar to bull riding or bronc riding, in which children ride or race sheep, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Gorsuch's nomination on April 3. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Senate Judiciary Committee meets to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, Monday, April 3, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Top, from left are, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, from left, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., question the Republican side as the panel meets to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Monday, April 3, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)