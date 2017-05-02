Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Vanita Gupta, incoming President And CEO Leadership Conference For Civil And Human Rights testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on responses to the increase in religious hate crimes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Dr. Prabhjot Singh, chair of the Department of Health System Design And Global Health at Mount Sinai Health System, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on responses to the increase in religious hate crimes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
From left, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO And National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, Dr. Prabhjot Singh, chair of the Department of Health System Design And Global Health at Mount Sinai Health System, Vanita Gupta, Incoming President And CEO Leadership Conference For Civil And Human Rights, and Arlington, Texas Police Chief Will Johnson, Chair of the International Association Of Chiefs Of Police Human And Civil Rights Committee, gather to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on responses to the increase in religious hate crimes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO And National Director of the Anti-Defamation League testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on responses to the increase in religious hate crimes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)