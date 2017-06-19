Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A policeman stands near floral tributes left after an incident, close to Finsbury Park Tube Station, in north London, Monday, June 19, 2017. London police, already stretched by a series of major incidents around the capital, are putting more officers on the street to reassure the public after a driver plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque early Monday. One man died at the scene and 10 people were injured. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street following a visit to Finsbury Park in north London, Monday, June 19, 2017. A driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque early Monday in an attack that police said they were investigating as a terrorist incident. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, right, talk to faith leaders at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London Monday June 19, 2017. British authorities and Islamic leaders moved swiftly to ease concern in the Muslim community after a man plowed his vehicle into a crowd of worshippers outside a north London mosque early Monday, injuring 10 people. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, June 19, 2017. A driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque early Monday in an attack that police said they were investigating as a terrorist incident. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
