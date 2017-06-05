Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A floral tribute in the London Bridge area following Saturday's attack in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Police stand guard on Ripple Road in east London, where officers have conducted raids after Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital, Monday June 5, 2017. London police have raided two addresses and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
A woman stands next to a flower tribute in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
A police officer patrols the street in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Khuram Shazad Butt. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
Undated handout photo issued on Monday, June 5, 2017, of James McMullan, 32, who is believed to be one of victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack after his bank card was found on a body at the scene. Melissa McMullan, his sister, says he is believed to have died in the attacks on London Bridge and a nearby food market Saturday night. She told Sky News on Monday that police said her brother James McMullan's bank card was found on one of the bodies after the attack, which claimed seven victims. (PA via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Police shows Rachid Redouane. Police have named two of the London Bridge attack suspects as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack in London Bridge, at Potter's Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
People attend a vigil for victims of Saturday's attack in London Bridge, at Potter's Field Park in London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police arrested several people and are widening their investigation after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others in the heart of London on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)