The burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Pictures of missing people on a message board near to the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
One of the lowest apartments which is gutted by fire in the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A police officer stands near to the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A T-shirt left by firefighters with messages near the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
T-shirts left by firefighters with messages and flowers in tribute to the missing people, near to Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Pictures of missing people on a message board near to the burnt Grenfell Tower apartment building standing testament to the recent fire in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
A T-shirt left by firefighters with messages near the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London, Friday, June 23, 2017. British officials have ordered an immediate examination Friday, into a fridge-freezer that is deemed to have started the fire in the 24-storey high-rise apartment building early morning of June 14th, and the outside cladding of the building which is thought to have helped spread the fire, according to police, leaving dozens dead.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.