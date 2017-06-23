Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron address the media at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders met in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to questions from journalists media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders met in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders met in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron address the media at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders met in Brussels on the final day of their two-day summit to focus on ways to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean and how to uphold free trade while preventing dumping on Europe's markets. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
European Council President Donald Tusk, third left, walks through the atrium prior to a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering for a two day summit to weigh measures in which to tackle terrorism and migration and to create closer defense ties. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, poses with Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, June 23, 2017. European Union leaders are gathering for a two day summit to weigh measures in which to tackle terrorism and migration and to create closer defense ties. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
CUYAHOGA FALLS: A 19-year-old man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on state Route 8 was traveling at an estimated speed of 95 mph at the time of the accident, according to a police report.