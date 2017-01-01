Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., center, accompanied by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, right, greets Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, bottom right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, prior to the start of the committee's confirmation hearing for Sessions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)