Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
If Browns coach Hue Jackson is going to fall in love with Clemson national championship-winning quarterback Deshaun Watson before April’s draft, it won’t happen next week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.