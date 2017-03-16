Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger (0) drives past Princeton forward Spencer Weisz (10) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey yells to players during the second half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Princeton, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Winthrop's Anders Broman (10) drives against Butler's Avery Woodson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
South Dakota State guard Lane Severyn (25) is defended on his shot by Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
South Dakota State guards Reed Tellinghuisen (23) and Chris Howell (3) defend against Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Notre Dame guard Temple Gibbs (2) goes up for a shot over Princeton guard Devin Cannady (3) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)