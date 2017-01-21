Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hundreds gather at Penn Plaza prior to the Women's March in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Civil rights activist Edith Savage-Jennings delivers remarks during a rally in support of the national Women's March on Washington during a gathering on the steps of the New Jersey Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A woman gestures while listening to speakers in support of the national Women's March on Washington during a rally on the steps of the New Jersey Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Participants in the Oxford March for America walk around the Lafayette County Courthouse, in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, January 21, 2017. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)
Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
