Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A pro-government demonstrator holds a cardboard cross with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis name on it during a protest outside the Romanian presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Romania's president told lawmakers Tuesday the country is in a "fully-fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis smiles during an interview with the Associated Press at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. President Iohannis said massive street protests had successfully toppled a government initiative dilute the ant-corruption drive, but warned that the fight against graft was an ongoing process. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A pro-government demonstrator holds bag of chips while shouting slogans against Romanian President Klaus Iohannis during a protest outside the Romanian presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Romania's president told lawmakers Tuesday the country is in a "fully-fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Romania's president Klaus Iohannis listens to a question during an interview with the Associated Press at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. President Iohannis said massive street protests had successfully toppled a government initiative dilute the ant-corruption drive, but warned that the fight against graft was an ongoing process. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)