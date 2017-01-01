Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a shared press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Amid a fierce dispute over Syria, the United States and Russia agreed Wednesday to work together on an international investigation of a Syrian chemical weapons attack last week. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens, right, to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, back to a camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Tillerson's Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walk prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday. Tillerson's Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)