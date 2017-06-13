Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo provided by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office taken on Oct. 13, 2015 shows inmate Ricky Dubose. Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia. Both are being sought by law enforcement. Authorities in Georgia have released another photo of Dubose, showing prominent tattoos. (Elbert County Sheriff's Office via AP)
CORRECTS SOURCE TO GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS IN SIGNOFF- This undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections Tuesday, June 13, 2017, shows inmate Donnie Russell Rowe. Authorities say Rowe and inmate Ricky Dubose escaped after killing two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia. Both are being sought by law enforcement. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)