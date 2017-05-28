Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Investigators stand outside a Bogue Chitto, Miss., house Sunday, May 28, 2017, where several people were fatally shot during a house-to-house shooting rampage Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss. A man was arrested Sunday in the shooting rampage that left several people dead, including a sheriff's deputy. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this undated photo provided by Tiffany Blackwell her son Jordan Blackwell poses for a photo. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in rural Mississippi, killing several people including Jordan Blackwell. (Tiffany Blackwell via AP)
Officers arrest suspect Willie Corey Godbolt on Sunday, May 28, 2017, following several fatal shootings Saturday in Lincoln County, Miss., officials said. (Therese Apel/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
In this image made from a video, Shayla Edwards, center, and other family members of the shooting victims hold hands and pray on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss. Edwards' son Austin Edwards, 11, was murdered over the weekend. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)
In this image made from a video, crime scene tape lies in front of a home on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Brookhaven, Miss., where a man allegedly shot and killed a teen and an 11-year-old, part of a house-to-house shooting rampage late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)
In this undated photo provided by Shayla Edwards her son Austin Edwards poses for a photo in Brookhaven, Miss. Authorities say a gunman went on a house-to-house rampage on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in rural Mississippi, killing several people including Austin Edwards. (Shayla Edwards via AP)