A man in a police cordoned off area moves suitcases and bags amongst the debris from Saturday's attack, in Borough Market, London, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. London officials said a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed as more evidence is gathered. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Debris remains in the street from Saturday's attack in Borough Market, London, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. London officials said a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed as more evidence is gathered. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People work in a police cordoned off area amongst the debris from Saturday's attack, in Borough Market, London, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. London officials said a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed as more evidence is gathered. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People walk through the barriers as they cross London Bridge in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off as police continued to investigate Saturday's attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People look at the floral tributes placed at London Bridge to commemorate the victims of Saturday's attack in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)