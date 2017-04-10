Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People exit and enter the reopened department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman cries as she stands in front of the reopened department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, April 10, 2017. Swedes questioned their country's welcoming immigration policies with pride and pain after learning that an asylum-seeker from Uzbekistan was allegedly behind the truck rampage that killed four people, Stockholm's deadliest extremist attack in years. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman places down a candles in front of the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Messages pin at a window at the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman paints a heart on a wooden plank at the department store Ahlens in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Candles and flowers placed at the Sergels Torg to commemorate the victims of last Friday's terror attack in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A woman offers free hugs in the reopened Drottninggatan, one of the cities main shopping streets where the department store Ahlens is located, in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. A hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into the department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)