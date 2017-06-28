Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the Republican Conference chairman, talks about the decision to delay a vote on the GOP health care bill due to a rebellion in his own party, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., confers with an aide before a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, the day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. was forced to delay a vote due to rebellion in his own party. Sen. Capito was among the GOP lawmakers who were unhappy with the impact it could have on her state. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a key opponent of the Republican health care bill, does a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, the day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. was forced to delay a vote due to rebellion in his own party, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
