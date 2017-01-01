Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Military units march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Military units march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the Capitol for the inaugural parade during the 2017 presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Jack Gruber/Pool Photo via AP)
Military units march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Military units march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Military units march in the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The inaugural parade steps off from the U.S. Capitol as it heads to the White House Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Military units march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Military units march in the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The inaugural parade steps off from the U.S. Capitol as it heads to the White House Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of President Donald Trump, arrive to view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and his son Barron, left, during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)
President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before their departure for the parade after he was sworn-in at the 45th president of the United States. (John Angelillo/Pool Photo via AP)