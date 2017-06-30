Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. From second from left are, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Vice President Mike Pence and the president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets withe President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)