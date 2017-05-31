Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack where the German Embassy is located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. (AP Photos/Rahmat Gul)
People carry an injured man after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Afghan officials say a heavy explosion has caused casualties and damage in the diplomatic area of the capital Kabul. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Medic personnel run to the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)
Security forces operate near the site of a suicide attack where the German Embassy is located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. (AP Photos/Rahmat Gul)
Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack where German Embassy is located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. (AP Photos/Rahmat Gul)
Security forces and medics work the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. A massive explosion rocked a diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, causing casualties and sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)