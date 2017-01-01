Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions have rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghan security forces remove a damaged vehicle after two large bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Two loud explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul, causing casualties. The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said that first, a suicide bomber carried out an attack, followed by a second explosion, caused by car bomb parked near the site. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Blood and a shoe are pictured at the site of a twin bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Afghan officials say two large bombings near government offices in the capital have killed many people. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)
Afghan firefighters wash the site of a twin bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Afghan officials say two large bombings near government offices in the capital have killed many people. (AP Photos/Massoud Hossaini)
