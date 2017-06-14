Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The baseball field at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, is lighted as FBI agents process the scene in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., congressional officials say. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
A FBI lab team looks for evidence in the outfield signage at the ball field which is the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
