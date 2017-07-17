Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Friends and strangers leave flowers at a makeshift memorial at the scene where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, of Australia, Monday, July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing Damond. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
A makeshift memorial is left at the scene where a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, Monday, July 17, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing Diamond. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)
Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Betsy Hodges address the latest developments in the death of Justine Damond, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minn. Damond, of Australia, was shot and killed on Saturday, July 15 by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report what she believed to be a possible assault. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
Mayor Betsy Hodges and Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo address the latest developments in the death of Justine Damond, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minn. Damond, of Australia, was shot and killed on Saturday, July 15 by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report what she believed to be a possible assault. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
Mayor Betsy Hodges, center, and Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, left, address the latest developments in the death of Justine Damond, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minn. Damond, of Australia, was shot and killed on Saturday, July 15 by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report what she believed to be a possible assault. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
Family and friends gather on Sydney's Freshwater Beach, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, following a candlelight vigil, where they threw hundreds of pink flowers into the ocean for Justine Damond who was shot by a Minneapolis last weekend. Damond, a 40-year-old spiritual healer and bride-to-be, was shot Saturday night by one of the two officers responding to her 911 call. Damond had called police about what she thought was a sexual assault in the alley behind her home. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
ADDS NAME OF WOMAN KILLED - A crowd gathers to remember Justine Damond, from Sydney, Australia, who was shot and killed late Saturday by police, Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 in Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released, but officials said an officer fired a gun, killing the woman. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)
In this May 2016 image provided by the City of Minneapolis, police officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Australia, late Saturday, July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault. (City of Minneapolis via AP)