Charley Hoffman looks at his approach on the 15th hole during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Dustin Johnson heads into the clubhouse after deciding not to play in the opening round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Thursday. The world's No. 1-ranked player was, however, forced to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday because of a lower back injury suffered less than 24 hours earlier in a freak fall at the home he was renting for the week. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
With tears in his eyes, Jack Nicklaus looks to heaven and raises his hat in honor of Arnold Palmer as he performs a ceremonial opening tee shot to begin The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Charley Hoffman waits to putt on the 14th hole during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Charley Hoffman lines up a putt on the 12th hole during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Phil Mickelson hits from the first fairway bunker as play begins in the opening round of the 81st Masters tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club Thursday. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Justin Thomas reacts after his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. . (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Kevin Chappell flips his putt as he putts on the 18th during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Sergio Garcia reacts after missing the green on the 12th hole during the first round for the Masters Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are moved to tears during the ceremony for Arnold Palmer at the honorary start of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)