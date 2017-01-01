Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Amateur Guan Tianlang, of China, chips to the first green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Amateur Guan Tianlang, of China, watches his second shot on the first fairway during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Marc Leishman, of Australia, chips out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tiger Woods rubs his head after hitting into the water on the 15th hole during second-round action of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, in Augusta, Georgia. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Tiger Woods reacts after his fairway shot on the 15th hole hit the pin and rolled into the water during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tiger Woods reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 11th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tiger Woods reacts to his bunker shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, in Augusta, Georgia. (Gerry Melendez/The State/MCT)
Fred Couples takes a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Spectators make their way to the Augusta National golf course for the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Skier Lindsey Vonn waves after watching Tiger Woods during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Jason Day lines up his putt on the 18th green during second-round action of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 12, 2013, in Augusta, Georgia. Day leads the tournament at 6-under. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Rickie Fowler, right, lines up his putt as Jason Day, of Australia, walks off the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 12, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)