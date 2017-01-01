Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sergio Garcia kicks the edge of the trap after nearly chipping in for a birdie from the bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after nearly chipping in for birdie on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Charley Hoffman leaps over Rae's Creek on the 13th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Rickie Fowler takes a drop on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Phil Mickelson hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Phil Mickelson reacts as his ball drops for a birdie on the 10th green during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Rickie Fowler hits from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Fred Couples hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Thomas Pieters reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Masters on Friday in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)
Rickie Fowler tips his hat on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Friday in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)