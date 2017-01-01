Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tiger Woods wipes his forehead on the 11th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer punches the air after hitting off the first tee before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Skier Lindsey Vonn laughs while watching Tiger Woods during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tiger Woods prepares to hit off the ninth fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tiger Woods waits to putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, chips out of a bunker on the second green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Marc Leishman blasts out of a bunker on the 17th hole on his way to shooting six under in the opening round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Marc Leishman looks over his second shot on the 17th hole on his way to shooting six under in the opening round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT)
Marc Leishman, of Australia, reacts after a birdie on the 16th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)