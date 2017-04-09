Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Justin Rose, of England, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Justin Rose, of England, right, watches as Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Danny Willett of England, puts a green jacket on Sergio Garcia, of Spain, after Garcia won the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Danny Willett of England, congratulates Sergio Garcia, of Spain, at the green jacket ceremony after the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, hugs Justin Rose, of England, after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)