Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This 2017 photo provided by Chronicle Books shows Erin Benzakein's book, "Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden," and is surrounded by tulips, one of the first bloomers each spring, in San Francisco, Calif. (Irene Kim/Chronicle Books via AP)
This 2015 photo provided by Chronicle Books shows a photo of flowers in Mount Vernon, Wash. and is featured in Erin Benzakein's book, "Floret Farm's Cut Flower Garden." (Michele M. Waite/Chronicle Books via AP)