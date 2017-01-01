Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pall bearers carry the casket after the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. Rex Whiteman, president of Union Mission Ministries, Charleston, W.V., speaks during the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. Barry Thomas of Charlotte, North Carolina, talks about "My Brother Curt" during the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. Barry Thomas (center) of Charlotte, N.C., talks about "My Brother Curt" during the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carla Davis sings during the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Widow Eileen Thomas greets well-wishers before the Celebration of Life of Rev. Charles Curtis Thomas Jr., executive director emeritus of Haven of Rest Ministries, Saturday at the Haven of Rest Ministries. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)