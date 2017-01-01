Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The debutantes and their escorts pose for a group photo at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The debutantes and their escorts dance at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutane Amya McGee, from St Vincent-St Mary flanked by her father Illya (L) and her mother Victoria (R) walk the Promenade at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L TO R Carlos Vincent presents his daughter Cadajuanier Vincent, of Copley at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L TO R Kimmi Carter presents her daughter DaNay Carter, of Arch Bishop Hoban a string of Pearls at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Hunter Roberts of Thomas W. Harvey High School in Painesville, is one of the 13 young women presented at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Thirteen young women were presented at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Marissa Mariner, from the National Inventors Hall of Fame gets some last minute help from her mother Marprisa Mariner before the start of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L TO R Rear Iyanna Cooper, and Deonna Bickley, both from St Vincent-St Mary help Aultumn Bledsoe, from North with her dress at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Amani Stephens, from Copley is flanked by her mother Tanisha Sneed and her father Antoine Stephens as they walk the Promenade at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Dean Bickley presents his daughter Deonna Bickley, of St Vincent- St. Mary at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutane Olivia Mullins, Green receives a string of Pearls from her mother Lisa Johnson at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L TO R Myra Snipes presents her daughter Portia Snipes, National Inventors Hall of Fame H.S. a string of Pearls at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's , 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Amariana Dortch of Firestone was one of the 13 young women presented at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Akron Alumnae Chapter's 36th annual Les Belles Perles Debutante Ball and Cotillion. The event took place on Sunday evening at the Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)