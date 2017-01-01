Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hostess Pat Hensel (center) chats with Lucy Hunter of Portage Lakes (left) and Elaine Hagill of Stow in the basement of the second home during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Nancy Carney of Green (left) looks on as Steve Ostrow of the Akron Symphony performs a song on his fiddle at the Tudor House during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Boats carrying guests depart from On Tap at the Harbor during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Margaret Philp (left) receives her itinerary prior to the start of the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A large group of people tour the first floor of the second home during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Daralee Ghinder makes her way around the craft room of the first house during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Denise Vittum (left) receives her packed lunch from Lois Reaven of the Akron Symphony Guild during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Passengers chat as they take in the scenery during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Natalie Gilbert (left) and Mark Riley of the Akron Symphony perform musical numbers for those touring the third home during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Janna Bruner (left) takes a packed lunch as Lois Reaven of the Akron Symphony Guild hands them out during the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Guests sit down to eat and listen to live music at the Tudor House after the Akron Symphony Guild Boat Tour of Homes on the Portage Lakes on Wednesday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)