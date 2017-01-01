Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Justin and Jennifer Bako of Green, enjoy a ride on the Carousel at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Krissy and Jim Dies of Copley, check out a card trick by magican Richard W. McClendon II at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Antha Poleondakis of Akron, had a caricature of herself done at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Brian and Angela Molnar of Green, check out some of the animals in the Akron Zoo's Curious Creatures Exhibit at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo Employee Jenn Clark of Richfield, holds Louis a prehensile-tailed skink for Bambi Kaetzel of Cuyahoga Falls at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
An Amazon parrot named ChiChi being held by Akron Zoo employee, Carrie Bassett (left) greets David and Marlene Gaino of Copley at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Eren and Erin Demiray of Fairlawn, check out a Puerto Rican Boa named Luguillo as it is being held by Akron Zoo employee Grace Parker at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Jenny Stupica of Hudson greets Tank, an Indian Star Tortoise at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Julia Pankhurst of Pickup-Stix of Cleveland, greeted guests at the 12th Annual Summer Safari at the Akron Zoo Friday in Akron. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Zoo and its conservation. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)